FTC ponders App Store's 30% take from streaming rivals after Apple Music launch

If you're reading this, there's a good chance that you already know that Apple takes a 30-percent cut of all purchases made through the App Store and in-app purchases. While that setup has worked out reasonably well for both Apple and third-party developers, it's raising some eyebrows in Washington, DC in the wake of Apple Music's launch.

Reuters reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission may open an investigation into whether that 30-percent cut gives Apple Music an unfair edge over rival streaming music services like Spotify and Rdio. Streaming company executives tell Reuters that it's difficult enough to make a profit at the customary $9.99 monthly subscription rate, and Apple's 30-percent policy doesn't help matters anyway.

